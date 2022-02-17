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"HIV - AZT - AIDS Causing / Killer Drugs - St. Fauci's FAILED Scamdemic in 1980's - HIV Does NOT Cause AIDS - AZT Does"
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45 views • February 17, 2022
BOMBSHELL (‘Late-Breaking’) TRUTHS - HIV is known to be the LEAST Harmful of all viruses. According to Dr. Robert Willner’s (the Author of “Deadly Deceptions”) vetted / proven scientific findings, one cannot possibly give (transmit) AIDS, NOR can one get AIDS from having sexual (anal) intercourse and / or homosexual lifestyle choice. HIV - AZT - AIDS Causing / Killer Drugs - St. Fauci's FAILED Scamdemic in 1980's - HIV Does NOT Cause AIDS - AZT Does"
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