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Aloha Freedom Coalition March For Freedom To Choose
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0 view • August 10, 2021
About 200 to 300 people marched up South King Street on August 9, 2021 and made the will of the people be made known. They stopped and made some noise at Straub, KITV News Station, and Honolulu Hale where Rick Blangiardi surprisingly spoke to the people through a muffled mask. Later the people marched down to the Hawaii State Department of Health before arriving at their final destination at the State Capitol where Bud Stonebraker and Gary Cordery spoke and others led the people in prayer.
https://alohafreedomcoalition.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
#Freedom #AlohaFreedomCoalition #March
https://alohafreedomcoalition.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
#Freedom #AlohaFreedomCoalition #March
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