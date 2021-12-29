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PSYENCE 101
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Dr Stefan Lanka talks about HIV & Fauci and how they used Hepatitus Vaccines to develop an HIV test. Jim Breuer - TX https://www.instagram.com/tv/CMlrsiSpUTS/?utm_medium=copy_link Dr Stefan Lanka https://archive.org/details/HIV-AIDS-DrStefanLanka Dark Horse podcast Clip https://www.bitchute.com/video/84K04msS2qUQ/ Blast from the Past (FDA Clip) https://rumble.com/vf27gz-new-blast-from-the-past-new.html Fauci’s First Fraud https://www.bitchute.com/video/MQjWT6SUM4XB/ Fauci: The Bernie Madoff of Science https://www.amazon.com/Fauci-Science-Concealed-Syndrome-Epidemic/dp/B086C33Y64 find me @ https://dluxnation.com
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