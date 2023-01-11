EMDS - Elon Musk Derangement Syndrome

Do rocket launches remind you of toxic masculinity? Do you consider doxxing to be a form of news?

You may suffer from EMDS. Elon Musk Derangement Syndrome is a serious illness and a form of cognitive decline.

Doctors now understand that EMDS interferes with the areas of the brain responsible for rational thinking. Being infected with the Woke Mind Virus is a significant risk factor.

But now, there's a new and exciting treatment for EMDS.

Introducing Elonopril®. Become you, again!

Elonopril® is not suitable for everyone. Common side effects are drowsiness, frequent stumbling and incoherent rambling. Rare side effects include severe tooth decay, uncontrollable cackling, gnome-like appearance, elongated nose when speaking, dietary changes and sometimes pregnancy in men.

Ask your doctor if Elonopril® is right for you!

Happy New Year and check out this hilarious video meme by Apoctoz!





source,

https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/emds-elon-musk-derangement-syndrome/