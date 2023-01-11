EMDS - Elon Musk Derangement Syndrome
Do rocket launches remind you of toxic masculinity? Do you consider doxxing to be a form of news?
You may suffer from EMDS. Elon Musk Derangement Syndrome is a serious illness and a form of cognitive decline.
Doctors now understand that EMDS interferes with the areas of the brain responsible for rational thinking. Being infected with the Woke Mind Virus is a significant risk factor.
But now, there's a new and exciting treatment for EMDS.
Introducing Elonopril®. Become you, again!
Elonopril® is not suitable for everyone. Common side effects are drowsiness, frequent stumbling and incoherent rambling. Rare side effects include severe tooth decay, uncontrollable cackling, gnome-like appearance, elongated nose when speaking, dietary changes and sometimes pregnancy in men.
Ask your doctor if Elonopril® is right for you!
Happy New Year and check out this hilarious video meme by Apoctoz!
source,
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/emds-elon-musk-derangement-syndrome/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.