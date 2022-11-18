Oh no! More feral kittens born in our backyard MVI_8301

This must be the fifth or sixth set of kittens that feral unsterilised cats
have had in our backyard over the past three years. Sad, a nuisance, and another
threat, as they mature, to our dear Cadbury, as well as to the environment. On
this subject, Cadbury is so frail now that she is no threat to wildlife.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.