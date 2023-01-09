Souled Out Podcast // Season 9 Finale w/ Corey Blair

SHOW START // 1:02:59

Hello, my friends! We're back! How are you all?

What a unique episode we have in store for you today -- as I'm joined by the one-and-only Corey Blair from Break The Chains Media.

I recently sent Corey four jars of my homemade, hand-crafted salsa -- and he sent me a great bundle of his own hot sauces (Realmwalker Hot Sauce) which are fantastic! So we decided we should test each others' creations while doing a podcast together.

Gardening. Homesteading. Capsicum. Self-sufficiency. Entrepreneurship. Politics. Freedom. 2023.

Please note this is the fourth podcast recorded and published by Jo Bradley & Corey Blair -- so if you have missed the first three, I suggest you check them out for sure!

BreakTheChains.MEDIA

SouledOut.TV