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OPINION RANT: from COVID to the JFK assassination, the world of lies seeks to deceive us
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20 views • October 31, 2021
We live in a world of lies, in which distrusts and skepticism is the best default position.
References
https://archive.ph/mIwZ8
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/usa/massachusetts/
https://archive.ph/wip/uWKC2
Social media links
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Minds: https://www.minds.com/borepstein/
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Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/borepstein/
Website
https://borisepstein.info/
Support
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Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/roarofsanity
References
https://archive.ph/mIwZ8
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/usa/massachusetts/
https://archive.ph/wip/uWKC2
Social media links
Locals: https://borisepstein.locals.com/
Gab: https://gab.com/borepstein
Minds: https://www.minds.com/borepstein/
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/borepstein
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/borepstein/
Website
https://borisepstein.info/
Support
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/borepstein
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/roarofsanity
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