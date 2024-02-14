Create New Account
CBS Catherine Herridge fired! Here's one of her segments before departure
Published Yesterday

Catherine Herridge  ·  Retired Army General Tony Thomas, who led the Special Operations Command, said he believes there's a "lack of strategy" when it comes to taking on adversaries in the Middle East. Full interview aired Feb 9 

@CBS_Herridge  on the CBS News stream prime time.

