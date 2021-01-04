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Planet Lockdown REINER FUELLMICH UPDATE ON COURT CASE & PCR TEST FRAUD
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
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232 views • January 04, 2021
People lied when they told us the PCR test can tell us about infections. There are a series of lawsuits being instigated in Germany and the USA all designed to prove in a court of law with 12 jurors the PCR test is not fit for purpose.

Such is the world wide reliance on this false method of testing when these lawsuits succeed, everything will crumble. Reiner Fuellmich is intending to show there is no need for a rushed through vaccine.

When asked about cases against Bill Gates and Klaus Schwab Reiner acknowledges there are other agenda's involved and this is NOT about a virus. Population reduction may be 'the' main purpose. However, he cannot say where his lawsuits will take us but he say he has to make a start somewhere.

'We have nothing to fear but fear itself'
Francis Bacon
Keywords
lockdown lawsuit updatepcr tests not fit for purposeno need for a vaccine
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