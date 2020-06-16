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ges2015wy c16 bwilkin John 3:16 Contradicts Calvinism
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1 view • June 16, 2020
Grace Evangelical Society Conference in Dubois, Wyoming. Dr. WIlkin starts with the goal of the Southern Baptist Seminary John 3:16 conference, which is to show that basically all 5 points of Calvinism contradict the truths in John 3. The most blatant contradictions are Universal Atonement, faith precedes regeneration, the fact that the death of Christ enables all men to believe for everlasting life, and the absence of any other condition for 100% assurance of everlasting life, regardless of our works, based upon ONE condition, belief in Christ alone for that life.
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