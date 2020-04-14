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Masonic Trump Claims His Authority Is TOTAL
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105 views • April 14, 2020
ALL State Governors and City Mayors are FEDERAL Masonic "Born-To-Be" Puppets. Ending the FED from the outside of this total corrupt Masonic Mafia posing as government is the ONLY WAY to become FREE. The criminal Federal Reserve System is the tool that allows this Masonic Mafia's criminal government tyranny.
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More at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
More at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
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