☦️Epiphany: Special church services were held for the holiday of the Epiphany of the Lord in Melitopol

☦️Special church services were held for the holiday of the Epiphany of the Lord in Melitopol

Melitopol has been under Russian control since March 2022. On Sept 30, 2022, the city was formally annexed by the Russian Federation.

☦️On January 19, the Russian Orthodox Church celebrates the Epiphany (the Baptism of the Lord), or Theophany

🔵The Epiphany is closely connected with the event of the earthly life of Jesus Christ — the baptism performed in the Jordan River by the prophet John the Baptist. The second name of the holiday is Theophany. It recalls the miracle that occurred during the baptism of Christ: the Holy Spirit descended from heaven in the form of a dove, and a voice from heaven called Jesus son.

🔵On the Baptism of the Lord, services and baptismal bathing in ice holes (Jordans) are held throughout Russia. For this, special ice holes are made in reservoirs, and fonts are installed in the squares of cities and towns. However, bathing in Jordans remains an exclusively voluntary act for believers. For Christians, the main thing on the Epiphany is to attend a service in the church, confess, take Eucharist and receive baptismal water.

🔵The main tradition of the Epiphany holiday is the blessing of water, which takes place in churches and on reservoirs. Water is blessed twice: on January 18 and on the day of the Epiphany itself at the Divine Liturgy. Epiphany water is called "agiasma" and is considered sacred, healing the soul and body. Epiphany water can be consumed throughout the year.