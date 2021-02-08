The British government has pulled the broadcast license of CCP’s propoganda CGTN, which is a great step to combat the CCP @G_Translators6 英国政府吊销了中共大外宣CGTN的广播执照，这是在对抗中共上迈出的一大步

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@G_Translators6
英国政府吊销了中共大外宣CGTN的广播执照，这是在对抗中共上迈出的一大步
G-Translators on GTV：https://gtv.org/user/5ed199be2ba3ce32911df7ac