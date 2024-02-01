Create New Account
Nebraska Farm Land - John Glen Weaver US Senate
John Glen Weaver is a Christian, husband, father, combat veteran, and businessman. "What is happening to We The People is not only not right, but in some respects, even criminal. We cannot stand for such dereliction of duty." John will take on the swamp, our enemies foreign and domestic, and win. Support and vote John Glen Weaver, U.S. Senate Candidate in Nebraska. https://www.weaverforsenate.com/

#johnglenweaver #nebraska #senate #weaverforsenate #johnweaver #weaver #nebraskasenator #ussenate #election #2024election #nebraskaelection #omaha #lincoln #nebraskaland #nebraskalife #thegoodlife #farmland #china #forsale #petericketts #teamricketts #cheaptricksricketts

