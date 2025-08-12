BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Prosperity to Deception: Part One 🙌
The Captain Mike Show
The Captain Mike Show
8 followers
0
8 views • 1 day ago

In 2 Chronicles 7, Solomon dedicates the temple, and the glory of the Lord fills the house. It’s a moment of pure worship, sacrifice, and God’s blessing — a season of prosperity that came from obedience. 🙌

But history shows how quickly prosperity can lead to complacency. By the time of Ezekiel 13, the people had turned from truth to false visions and flattering words. The prophets declared “peace” when destruction was coming. The walls were crumbling, but they covered them with whitewash instead of repairing the foundation.


💡 Warning: Blessing can become a breeding ground for deception when we stop seeking God, when we listen to comforting lies instead of the convicting truth.


God calls us not just to rejoice in His glory, but to guard against the decay that comes from drifting away from Him. Stay anchored in His Word, keep your heart humble, and don’t be swayed by voices that tickle the ear but starve the soul.


📲 Join us on Zoom for future Voyagers Ministries teachings: https://us06web.zoom.us/postattendee?mn=6EVYfqEaavTAgMbGviRxGMySeu6ulG3ddBTV.bTMuYlNen5qKmFOf

📸 Follow @voyagersministries for more encouragement and teaching in God’s Word.


#2Chronicles7 #Ezekiel13 #ProsperityToDeception #GuardYourHeart #FalseTeaching #TruthOverLies #VoyagersMinistries #RevivalAndRepentance


Support Voyagers Ministries 🙌 | Donate Today via Givebutter


Voyagers Ministries is on a mission to reach hearts, transform lives, and share the love of Jesus through powerful evangelism and outreach. Your support makes it all possible!


If you feel led to give and be part of what God is doing through this ministry, you can donate safely and securely through Givebutter:

👉 https://givebutter.com/voyagersministries


Every gift—large or small—helps us continue to spread the Gospel and serve communities in need. Thank you for your generosity and partnership!


Stay connected:

📸 Follow us on Instagram

📘 Like us on Facebook

🎥 Subscribe for more videos from the mission field


#VoyagersMinistries #DonateNow #GiveButter #SupportMinistry #Evangelism

christianevangelismhomeless outreach
