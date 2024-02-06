THE NEW ORDER OF BARBARIANS
🔴VERY IMPORTANT VIDEO‼️
1969 Dr. Richard Day Population Control Food Control New World Order Agenda
1969: NWO insider reveals social engineering & depopulation plan!
[2023: Unfolding right before [y]our eyes!]
"The New Order of Barbarians"
Good afternoon World Patriots!
My apology, I had to edit these video's and add the necessary information in this post. [Research, Informing me, reducing the vid, it all took some time] This is a very important one, one that I recommend [to] everyone to watch! [English spoken, Dutch subs/NL ondertiteling]
"The New Order of Barbarians"
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.