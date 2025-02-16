The Tragedy of the Alpha Widow!

Friday Night Live 14 February 2025





In this episode, I examine the complexities of attraction and relationships, especially around Valentine's Day. We discuss how scent and immune system compatibility influence romantic preferences, along with the effects of hormonal birth control on women's attraction to long-term partners.





I also explore societal pressures on body image, the concept of "subsidizing attractiveness," and the challenges women face when dating standards shift. Additionally, I address the "alpha widow" phenomenon, highlighting the risks of transient attraction. Throughout the conversation, I underline the importance of empathy and a deeper understanding of love in our evolving relationships.





