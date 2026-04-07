💥Iranian Military public announcement: Third Imposed War / Army Communiqué No. 58

🛸 Iranian Army drone strikes on Zionist regime petrochemical industry continue

⚠️The Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran has carried out drone strikes targeting Zionist regime petrochemical facilities near Dimona, and US terrorist army headquarters in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.

Full text of Army Announcement No. 58:

"In the name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

Dear people of Islamic Iran,

In response to American-Zionist enemy aggression against our country's petrochemical industries and other national infrastructure, the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran — since last night — has struck the following targets in large-scale drone operations:

➡️the power generation unit and fuel storage facility of the petrochemical industry in the southern occupied territories near Dimona;

➡️ the US Navy maintenance and repair center at Jebel Ali Port, United Arab Emirates;

➡️and radar systems and accommodation buildings of US forces at Ahmed Al-Jaber Air Base, Kuwait.

⚠️The Dimona industrial zone is of critical strategic and economic importance to the Zionist regime — it is home to the regime's largest chemical complex in the Negev Desert. The petrochemical power generation and fuel storage facility located there supplies chemical materials used in certain military applications by the Zionist regime.

⚠️The US Navy maintenance and repair center at Jebel Ali Port — one of the largest US naval berthing facilities in the region — provides vital logistical support and repair services for vessels of the US fleet.

⚠️Ahmed Al-Jaber Air Base in Kuwait hosts US military forces, operates radar systems and hangars capable of accommodating various types of military aircraft, and serves as the home station of the US Air Force's 332nd unit.

📢These proud and honourable operations are dedicated to the anonymous soldiers, creative engineers, hardworking labourers, and all those involved in the country's oil, petrochemical and energy sector — those who, even in wartime, through extraordinary steadfastness, expertise and self-sacrifice, have kept the wheels of production turning and the light of hope burning across this land.

"The Army sacrifices for the nation; the nation stands behind the Army."

We stand in the field with full strength — until the enemy's aggression is uprooted entirely.

🐻Reminder: Iranian Army and IRGC are two separate entities, working together in defense of the Islamic Republic of Iran.