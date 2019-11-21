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MINING STOCKS, GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN, HYPERINFLATION… Q&A with Lynette Zang and Eric Griffin
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23 views • November 21, 2019
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Link to the Slides and Sources:https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/mining-stocks-government-shutdown-hyperinflation-qa-lynette-zang-eric-griffin/
Question 1. Many Viewers: what are your thoughts about investing in precious metal mining stocks?
Question 2. Many Viewers: Are there any noticeable patters around the government shutdown?
Question 3. Matti K: What happens to the price of gold if Chinese yuan (or any other major currency other than the USD) is backed by gold?
Question 4. Dennis J: Are “most” stocks, mutual funds, and etf’s only redeemable in USA currency? Therefore, if the dollar is only worth let’s say 10 cents, the stock shares are only worth 10 cents a share?
Question 5. Peter M: Could you please explain why hyperinflation is possible? If I look at history, they could print money, but what caused the hyperinflation was the shortage of products. There was barely anything to buy, but there was demand, so prices went up. If I look around now, there is no shortage of anything.
Future questions send to [email protected] any additional inquiries email [email protected]
And if you want to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and financial reset?
Yes Gold and Silver, but what types? How much of each? What strategy?
If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game...
We're here to assist you, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar.
We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we treat you just as prestigious as our gold.
Find out if you're properly protected today...
We are here to serve you: 877-410-1414
You can also email us at: [email protected]
For Instant Updates and Important News, please follow us on:
https://www.ITMTrading.com
https://twitter.com/itmtrading
https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang
https://facebook.com/ITMTrading
By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang
ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2018 All Rights Reserved.
http://info.itmtrading.com/thanks-yt-free-guide/?ytvQA01222019
Link to the Slides and Sources:https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/mining-stocks-government-shutdown-hyperinflation-qa-lynette-zang-eric-griffin/
Question 1. Many Viewers: what are your thoughts about investing in precious metal mining stocks?
Question 2. Many Viewers: Are there any noticeable patters around the government shutdown?
Question 3. Matti K: What happens to the price of gold if Chinese yuan (or any other major currency other than the USD) is backed by gold?
Question 4. Dennis J: Are “most” stocks, mutual funds, and etf’s only redeemable in USA currency? Therefore, if the dollar is only worth let’s say 10 cents, the stock shares are only worth 10 cents a share?
Question 5. Peter M: Could you please explain why hyperinflation is possible? If I look at history, they could print money, but what caused the hyperinflation was the shortage of products. There was barely anything to buy, but there was demand, so prices went up. If I look around now, there is no shortage of anything.
Future questions send to [email protected] any additional inquiries email [email protected]
And if you want to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and financial reset?
Yes Gold and Silver, but what types? How much of each? What strategy?
If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game...
We're here to assist you, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar.
We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we treat you just as prestigious as our gold.
Find out if you're properly protected today...
We are here to serve you: 877-410-1414
You can also email us at: [email protected]
For Instant Updates and Important News, please follow us on:
https://www.ITMTrading.com
https://twitter.com/itmtrading
https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang
https://facebook.com/ITMTrading
By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang
ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2018 All Rights Reserved.
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