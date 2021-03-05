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💥Dec 2019: WHO commissioner reveals intense Coronavirus research activity in Wuhan prior to pandemic
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31 views • March 05, 2021
Peter Daszak is a member of the WHO commission that has just visited China to "investigate" the pandemic". The interesting part starts around min.28, but we left the whole thing just to avoid "out of context" BS.
More info: https://silview.media/2021/03/03/triple-bombshell-on-wuhan-fauci-who-and-ccp-involved-in-heavy-coronavirus-lab-activity-just-prior-to-pandemic
More info: https://silview.media/2021/03/03/triple-bombshell-on-wuhan-fauci-who-and-ccp-involved-in-heavy-coronavirus-lab-activity-just-prior-to-pandemic
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