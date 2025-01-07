⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (7 January 2025)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of one mechanised brigade, one air assault brigade of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade near Oreshanka, Granov, Veterinarnoye (Kharkov reg).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 65 troops, two motor vehicles, two 152-mm D-20 guns, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front line. Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades and one assault brigade of the AFU near Zeleny Gay, Petropavlovka (Kharkov reg), and Novoyegorovka (Lugansk People's Republic). Two counter-attacks launched by AFU assault detachments were repelled.

AFU losses up to 580 troops, two infantry fighting vehics, 12 motor vehics, one Italian-made Iveco armoured fighting vehic, one Italian-made 105-mm Melara Mod 56 howitzer, one German-made 155-mm Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery system, one 122-mm Gvozdika SP'd artill syst, three 122-mm D-30 howitzers, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, two U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, two U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzers, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 guns.

One Israeli-made RADA RPS-42 counter-battery radar, four Khortitsa, one Bukovel-AD, and one Anklav electronic warfare stations as well as one ammo depot were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Losses were inflicted on formations of one mechanised brigade, one motorised infantry brigade, and two airmobile brigades of the AFU near Seversk, Predtechino, Dachnoye, and Belogorovka (Donetsk People's Republic). Two counter-attacks launched by the enemy's assault detachments were repelled.

AFU losses up to 245 troops, one tank, one infantry fighting vehicle, two pick trucks, two 122-mm Gvozdika SP'd artill systs, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and two U.S.-made 105-mm M119 guns. Three ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of four mechanised brigades of the AFU, three territorial defence brigades, two national guard brigades, and one brigade of the National Police of Ukraine near Druzhba, Panteleymonovka, Mirolyubovka, Shcherbinovka, Dzerzhinsk, Vozdvizhenka, Shevchenko, Aleksandropol, Dyleyevka, and Volkovo (DPR). Twelve AFU counter-attacks launched by AFU formations were repelled.

AFU losses up to 510 troops, four tanks, including two German-made Leopard tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, two U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, five other armoured fighting vehicles, ten motor vehics, three 152-mm D-20 guns, one 122-mm Gvozdika SP'd artill syst, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun. One electronic warfare station was eliminated.

▫️Units of the Vostok GOFs continued advancing to the depth of the enemy's defences. Losses were inflicted on formations of three mech'd brigs of the AFU, two territorial defence brigs, and one natl guard brig near Neskuchnoye, Velikaya Novoselka, Razliv, Volnoye Pole, and Vremevka (DPR). Two counter-attacks launched by the enemy's assault detachments were repelled.



AFU losses up to 155 troops, two armoured fighting vehics, five motor vehics, one 152-mm Akatsiya SPd artill syst, one 122-mm Gvozdika SP'd artill syst, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer. One ammo depot was wiped out.



▫️Units of the Dnepr GOFs inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of one infantry brigade of the AFU near Pyatikhatki (Zaporozhye reg).



AFU losses up to 80 troops, six motor vehics, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer. One Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station and one ammunition depot were destroyed.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artill of the Russian GOFs struck infrastructure of military airfields, ammo depots, as well as engaged manpower and hardware of the armed AFU formations and foreign mercenaries in 164 areas.



▫️AD units shot down six U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles and 50 fixed-wing UAVs.



▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 652 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 39,618 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 anti-aircraft missile systems, 20,280 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,507 MLRS combat vehicles, 20,270 field artillery guns and mortars, and 29,955 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.