X22 REPORT Ep. 2826b - Narrative Shift Coming, Treasure Trove Of Information Released, Red October

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2826b - July 17, 2022

Narrative Shift Coming, Treasure Trove Of Information Released, Red October

The [DS] is ready for a full narrative shift, everything they have tried has failed and it is continually failing. Everything is now pointing to Oct, a treasure trove of information will be released, will this be the red October, it is starting to seem that way.

The election cheating is being shutdown by the patriots, first it was the Wisconsin SC, then PA and AZ and now the SC is going to add the finishing touch. Scavino sends a message the pedo network is being shutdown, the good guys have the upper hand.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





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