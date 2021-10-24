Mass murder in the UK and America disguised as COVID-19 - Here's the proof and criminals

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LION DOWN as this PLANDEMIC is becoming more emotional
- Revealing the Proof that this Plandemic is nothing short of mass murder
Mirrored - wil paranormal