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THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - PART 12
Ratatoskr
Ratatoskr
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142 views • July 28, 2021
This is a MIRROR in an effort to spread the word.
Link to the original video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/XgfNcryfoOmS/
Find the original video's description below:

"Part 12: The ultimate weapon of Bill Gates: Gene Drive Technology / Synthetic Biology. A curse or a blessing?

By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
Music: Enrique Naveda, Alexander Nakarada, Keys of Moon, Maxkomusic, Myuu, Punch Deck, the Legion

This is part 12 of 17 parts in total. Part 13 will be uploaded as soon as it's ready...

If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/
We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome! This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible...

Join our FallCabal Telegram Platform for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal"
Keywords
cabalsequelfallcabal
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