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CHP Talks: Back to the Beginning . . .
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
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15 views • August 13, 2021
August 12, 2021: Gerhard Herwig tells the story of how and why the Christian Heritage Party was conceived in his Surrey basement back in the 1980s as a response to the legalization of abortion by the government of then-Prime Minister Pierre Elliot Trudeau. Gerhard and Rod Taylor discuss the need for men and women of integrity to protect the pre-born in Canadian politics.

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
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FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
Keywords
politicsabortionprolifehistorycanadatrudeaupro-lifefoundationchp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylored vanwoudenbergchpcanada
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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