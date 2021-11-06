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Ivermectin- Aaron Rodgers says in just 48 hrs of taking Joe Rogan’s regime for Covid, he feels great and will have robust immunity.
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73 views • November 06, 2021
Ivermectin - Aaron Rodgers says in just 48 hrs of taking Joe Rogan’s regime for Covid, he feels great and will have robust immunity.
It’s becoming more clear by the day that Fauci has lost all credibility.
It’s becoming more clear by the day that Fauci has lost all credibility.
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