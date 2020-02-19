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The House of Israel - Lesson 2 - God's Unconditional Covenant with David
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72 views • February 19, 2020
Among the covenants the Eternal had made in the Old Testament is a special covenant with king David. The covenant is that David's descendants will be sitting on the throne of David until the One whom the throne belongs would come - Jesus Christ! Upon His coming the throne of David will continue to be occupied by Jesus Christ, King of all, for ever. That is why God's covenant with David is an everlasting covenant.
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