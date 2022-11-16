Claudia Moncarz Shares How A Tax Legal Team Fits Into Your Tax Strategy

My guest in this episode is Claudia Moncarz. Claudia is the founder of Moncarz Law Firm. And focuses her practice on helping people get out of trouble with the IRS. Claudia and her team have negotiated with the IRS to reduce over three million dollars in taxes and penalties on behalf of their clients.
Claudia Moncarz is a frequent speaker at seminars on topics including tax planning, representation in front of the IRS, and doing business in the U.S. She has been named a Rising Star by Super Lawyers and is AV Preeminent rated by Martindale Hubbell, the highest rating available for lawyers. Claudia Moncarz also served as an adjunct tax professor at Concordia University - Law School. She taught income taxation and corporate taxation.
