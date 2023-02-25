Uncensored_Globalist New Food Pyramid Eat Lucky Charms & Bugs, NO MORE MEAT! with Dr Mark Sherwood

https://rumble.com/c/Ezek34 https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFTjf/
Dr. Mark Sherwood joins Maria Zeee for a discussion on the new
Food Pyramid which encourages eating junk food and eliminating healthy
foods like meat, eggs, and more. They discuss the huge attack on our
food and health and how people must educate themselves and prepare for
food shortages and lack of real, healthy food options in the near
future.
