BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Worried about the April 15 Deadline? Easily get 6 more months to decide to file.
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
107 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
176 views • 3 weeks ago

Are you worried about the upcoming April 15 tax due date? Wondering if you should or shouldn’t file a 1040 Income Tax Confession Form? You have heard that 99% of Americans are not required by law to file and pay Federal income taxes, but have not verified it for yourself? "Application for Automatic Extension of Time to File U.S. Individual Income Tax Return," gives you an additional six months to verify for yourself that only citizens and residents of Washington DC are required to file and pay federal income taxes to October 15. Filing this extension does not obligate you to file a 1040 confession form with IRS.

In this presentation, Peymon will explain the laws surrounding the IRS Form 1040 and clarify why and how it is O.K. for you to file an extension for time to file a 1040 income tax confession form, while you verify why only citizens and residents of Washington D.C. are required to file and pay on a federal 1040 U.S. individual tax confession form.


For over 30 years, Peymon has been exposing IRS fraud and helping Americans legally stop filing and paying income taxes. Now, he is taking direct action to put an end to this government overreach once and for all!


Keywords
income taxirstaxlawfederal income taxwagesincomewithholding1040tax honestytax courttaxable incometrade or businessdefinition of incomeindividual income tax1099w-2w-4notice of deficiencytax lienfrivolous return penaltyfrivolous contentiontax protestwar tax1031 exchange
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy