US Becomes the Top Buyer of Petroleum Products Made From Russian Crude Oil. - Jan 17, 2023
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
I'm sharing this video from, 'Mint' on YouTube.

US is now the top destination for refined petroleum products made from refined Russian crude. According to ministry of commerce, US imported more than half a billion dollars worth of oil products made in India. For the better part of last year, western countries led by US continued to put pressure on India to decrease its Russian crude imports. India however refused to budge and continued to buy cheap Russian crude. It has now emerged that while on one hand US and Europe were criticising India over its Russian crude import, on the other they were buying petroleum products made from refined Russian crude from India in huge quantities.

