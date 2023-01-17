US Becomes the Top Buyer of Petroleum Products Made From Russian Crude Oil. - Jan 17, 2023

I'm sharing this video from, 'Mint' on YouTube.
US is now the top destination for refined petroleum products made from refined Russian crude. According to ministry of commerce, US imported more than half a billion dollars worth of oil products made in India. For the better part of last year, western countries led by US continued to put pressure on India to decrease its Russian crude imports. India however refused to budge and continued to buy cheap Russian crude. It has now emerged that while on one hand US and Europe were criticising India over its Russian crude import, on the other they were buying petroleum products made from refined Russian crude from India in huge quantities.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.