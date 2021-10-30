© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nurse Erin Olsewski On Vaccines Mandates And Fake News
Follow
10
Share
Report
1542 views • October 30, 2021
America's nurse, Erin Olsewski, joins Owen to discuss the medical tyranny sweeping the globe and how the fake news is being used to brainwash the masses.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.