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DOD Case: DNA ownership? Reiner Fuelmich, Scott Ritter and Alex Thomson on Intel Politics!!
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221 views • April 03, 2022
Reiner Fuellmich, Scott Ritter, and Alex Thomson: segment: https://www.bitchute.com/video/iSG4VOuVfZpX/
Appellant Brief Against DOD Austin FDA and HHS: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1y4Cqvyem4HNLReLXIXMNXu0pvRu8iA-9/view?usp=drivesdk
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Appellant Brief Against DOD Austin FDA and HHS: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1y4Cqvyem4HNLReLXIXMNXu0pvRu8iA-9/view?usp=drivesdk
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
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