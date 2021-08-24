© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An Aussie Member of Parliament FINALLY Denounces the Madness!
Follow
6
Share
Report
420 views • August 24, 2021
Australian MP George Christensen denounces the COVID totalitarian medical tyranny. Keep a close eye on Australia. They are the "hell of earth" totalitarian test model for what the NWO/global elites hope to unleash on the rest of the planet.
https://www.georgechristensen.com.au/
https://www.georgechristensen.com.au/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.