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The Race to Replace RBG | Live From The Lair
Redonkulas.com Productions
Redonkulas.com Productions
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80 views • September 28, 2020
Ruth Bader Ginsburg served her country, but she also stood in its way. Now she'll be replaced and elected Democrats are calling for violence over it. How stunning and brave.

The many leftist calls for violence: https://archive.vn/1ZvI2

Sandman wants to tell you about the Brave Browser!
Download the Brave Browser today and say goodbye to corporate ads: https://brave.com/san644

Book Two of "The Jericho Files" is here! Download for Kindle or get a Paperback copy today!
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trumpdemocratsviolencescotussupreme courtjudgejusticereplacementrbgruth bader ginsburgriotsredonkulasnominationterrence poppconey barrett
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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