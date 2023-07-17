Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Florida County GOP Banned mRNA Vaccines Calling Them BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS!!!
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
1271 Subscribers
179 views
Published Yesterday

July 15, 2023. Republicans in Brevard County, Florida have statutorily declared COVID mRNA vaccines “biological and technological weapons.” The Brevard County Republican Executive Committee passed a resolution in a landslide vote to ban the poison death shots!


CBS 12 News: https://cbs12.com/


Keywords
healthvaccinescurrent eventspoliticsfloridabannedmedicinebiological weaponsbioweaponbrevard countycovidmrna

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket