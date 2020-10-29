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Michelle Malkin sounds off on Twitter's Jack Dorsey
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40 views • October 29, 2020
Newsmax TV hosts Michelle Malkin and Chris Salcedo comment on perceived political biases carried out by big tech and social platforms, and answers given by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey when questioned by the US Senate over his platform's practices. - via The Chris Salcedo Show, weekdays at 5PM ET on Newsmax TV
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