Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Our Nature Lodge Kitchen in Medellin Colombia has the best view in the house - come on down for a visit - we'll leave the lights on for You www.cannabisretreatmedellincolombia.com
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
194 Subscribers
45 views
Published 18 hours ago

Wouldn't you love to have a kitchen like this ?  Double GE ovens, GE Profile Double Fridge, etc Best view in Medellin :  The Nature Lodge is a 5 bedroom 3 story estate home situated on one half acre of land planted with mature fruit and avocado trees, other flowering trees, and organic gardens. 

Keywords
cannabisretreatmedellin

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket