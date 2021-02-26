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Social Distancing [Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film]
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70 views • February 26, 2021
Zachary Denman, February 25, 2021
Social distancing is the start to Series Two. Jarah takes to the streets after being raided and she surprisingly meets Kain… the Sci-Fi reality continues...
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Written | Director | Camera | Editor | Music
Zachary Denman - http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Jarah - Jessica Felicity Collins
Kain - George Bloomfield
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Social distancing is the start to Series Two. Jarah takes to the streets after being raided and she surprisingly meets Kain… the Sci-Fi reality continues...
Please Subscribe for updates:
https://www.youtube.com/c/ZacharyDenman/
Buy Series One Music: https://zacharydenman.co.uk/shop/
Written | Director | Camera | Editor | Music
Zachary Denman - http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Jarah - Jessica Felicity Collins
Kain - George Bloomfield
Follow me on Social Media
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/zacharydenman
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zacharydenman/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacdenman
Facebook: https://facebook.com/londonvideo
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5VT1o8fDYOPVlzG6viA3AJ
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/zacharydenman
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/zacharydenman
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@zacharydenman
Minds: https://www.minds.com/zacharydenman/
Gab: https://gab.com/zacharydenman
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