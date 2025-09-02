🚨Putin meets Slovakia's PM Robert Fico in Beijing - EU hates this

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia remains reliable energy supplier - Putin at meeting with Fico
Key Putin's statements:
🟠 Slovak companies continue to successfully operate in Russian market, which is beneficial for economy of Slovakia
Key Fico's statements:
🟠 Slovakia will continue cooperation with Russia in the field of protection of war memorials
🟠 Fico will discuss inadmissibility of attacks on energy infrastructure at meeting with Zelensky on Sep 5
🟠 Putin-Trump meeting was "a big step forward"