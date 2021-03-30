© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden pulls all the race and gun cards, a breakdown by Rob Carson
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • March 30, 2021
Newsmax TV's Rob Carson breaks down President Biden's comments following the tragedies that occurred in Atlanta and in Boulder, and how the administration is playing along with calls for new 'gun grabs' on a federal level. - via Rob Carson's What in The World, Saturdays at 9PM ET on Newsmax TV
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.