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The NWO take over of America, Australia, South Africa etc - best explanation yet
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66 views • August 19, 2019
... and its ongoing defeat - This is a critically Important Video that all Americans need to see and understand! This concerns the long planned coup of our nation and planet that started when our nation was born!
Whilst I applaud what is being stated here let us be clear Frauds vitiates everything and in every jurisdiction. If you do no have clean hands - you have no contract. The parasites described in this video have unclean hands and therefore all of their acts of legally invalid all the way back to the beginning! The parasites ruling American deluded themselves by thinking because they deceived us their frauds were bona fide. They never were... they got away with their swindles until we figured out their frauds and what they have been up to. This also brings up the matter of the Organic 13th Amendment. Those that violate the law cant make the law or tell someone else that they broke the law!
Go to 1776Reloaded.org and InternallyDisplacedPeople.org for more on this...
More on Cocaine Import Agency here http://www.carlg.org/engcia.html
Please also note: HALE v. HENKEL 201 U.S. 43 at 89 (1906) Hale v. Henkel was decided by the united States Supreme Court in 1906. The opinion of the court states: "The "individual" may stand upon "his Constitutional Rights" as a CITIZEN. He is entitled to carry on his "private" business in his own way. "His power to contract is unlimited." He owes no duty to the State or to his neighbors to divulge his business, or to open his doors to an investigation, so far as it may tend to incriminate him. He owes no duty to the State, since he receives nothing there from, beyond the protection of his life and property. "His rights" are such as "existed" by the Law of the Land (Common Law) "long antecedent" to the organization of the State", and can only be taken from him by "due process of law", and "in accordance with the Constitution." "He owes nothing" to the public so long as he does not trespass upon their rights."
HALE V. HENKEL 201 U.S. 43 at 89 (1906) Hale v. Henkel is binding on all the courts of the United States of America until another Supreme Court case says it isn't. No other Supreme Court case has ever overturned Hale v. Henkel None of the various issues of Hale v. Henkel has ever been overruled since 1906, Hale v. Henkel has been cited by the Federal and State Appellate Court systems over 1,600 times! In nearly every instance when a case is cited, it has an impact on precedent authority of the cited case. Compared with other previously decided Supreme Court cases, no other case has surpassed Hale v. Henkel in the number of times it has been cited by the courts. "The rights of the individuals are restricted only to the extent that they have been voluntarily surrendered by the citizenship to the agencies of government."
FEMA Martial Law in America: https://www.globalresearch.ca/rex-84-fema-s-blueprint-for-martial-law-in-america/3010
Whilst I applaud what is being stated here let us be clear Frauds vitiates everything and in every jurisdiction. If you do no have clean hands - you have no contract. The parasites described in this video have unclean hands and therefore all of their acts of legally invalid all the way back to the beginning! The parasites ruling American deluded themselves by thinking because they deceived us their frauds were bona fide. They never were... they got away with their swindles until we figured out their frauds and what they have been up to. This also brings up the matter of the Organic 13th Amendment. Those that violate the law cant make the law or tell someone else that they broke the law!
Go to 1776Reloaded.org and InternallyDisplacedPeople.org for more on this...
More on Cocaine Import Agency here http://www.carlg.org/engcia.html
Please also note: HALE v. HENKEL 201 U.S. 43 at 89 (1906) Hale v. Henkel was decided by the united States Supreme Court in 1906. The opinion of the court states: "The "individual" may stand upon "his Constitutional Rights" as a CITIZEN. He is entitled to carry on his "private" business in his own way. "His power to contract is unlimited." He owes no duty to the State or to his neighbors to divulge his business, or to open his doors to an investigation, so far as it may tend to incriminate him. He owes no duty to the State, since he receives nothing there from, beyond the protection of his life and property. "His rights" are such as "existed" by the Law of the Land (Common Law) "long antecedent" to the organization of the State", and can only be taken from him by "due process of law", and "in accordance with the Constitution." "He owes nothing" to the public so long as he does not trespass upon their rights."
HALE V. HENKEL 201 U.S. 43 at 89 (1906) Hale v. Henkel is binding on all the courts of the United States of America until another Supreme Court case says it isn't. No other Supreme Court case has ever overturned Hale v. Henkel None of the various issues of Hale v. Henkel has ever been overruled since 1906, Hale v. Henkel has been cited by the Federal and State Appellate Court systems over 1,600 times! In nearly every instance when a case is cited, it has an impact on precedent authority of the cited case. Compared with other previously decided Supreme Court cases, no other case has surpassed Hale v. Henkel in the number of times it has been cited by the courts. "The rights of the individuals are restricted only to the extent that they have been voluntarily surrendered by the citizenship to the agencies of government."
FEMA Martial Law in America: https://www.globalresearch.ca/rex-84-fema-s-blueprint-for-martial-law-in-america/3010
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