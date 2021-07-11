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SMHP: 'Donnie Darko' Goes 'Back To The Future' [09.07.2021]
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22 views • July 11, 2021
Confucius: 'Signs and symbols rule the world, not words nor laws.'
Note: As I been saying ans writing for years, Remember the Fucking History..
Again 'Predictive Programming' aka 'MKUltra' & 'Social Engineering' Exposed
How many 'Coincidences' does it take before people can 'see' it is systematic?
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=MKUltra&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=h_&ia=web
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To a child, signs and symbols emerge in the consciousness prior to an understanding of governing rules. Children see the world in deeply symbolic terms. We teach children through signs and symbols, red means hot, blue means cold, an arrow means to go this way or that, etc. The physical world is discovered through tactile sensation; the feel of a mother’s breast, the touch of a bare foot on wet grass, the way food feels on the lips.
https://candlewycke.wordpress.com/2010/07/07/%E2%80%9Csigns-and-symbols-rule-the-world-not-rules-and-law%E2%80%9D-confucius/
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IMO, Trump was the last "selected president/CEO". America the corporation officially died March 13, 2020 when we went into Medical Martial Law. The Delta Force variant is rolling out now as part of the One World Order great reset. Jesuit Joe is playing his role to keep the population pacified as they move forward with their scheme. I am exposing the scripted TV programming to show you how they use lesser magic to cast spells on their audiences 24/7/365.
4,021 views Jul 9, 2021
Shaking My Head Productions
8.95K subscribers
https://youtu.be/pBVe1mc1Q7g
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pBVe1mc1Q7g
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSuj_8zaUn4FwvSAPO8m8iw
Note: As I been saying ans writing for years, Remember the Fucking History..
Again 'Predictive Programming' aka 'MKUltra' & 'Social Engineering' Exposed
How many 'Coincidences' does it take before people can 'see' it is systematic?
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=MKUltra&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=h_&ia=web
--
To a child, signs and symbols emerge in the consciousness prior to an understanding of governing rules. Children see the world in deeply symbolic terms. We teach children through signs and symbols, red means hot, blue means cold, an arrow means to go this way or that, etc. The physical world is discovered through tactile sensation; the feel of a mother’s breast, the touch of a bare foot on wet grass, the way food feels on the lips.
https://candlewycke.wordpress.com/2010/07/07/%E2%80%9Csigns-and-symbols-rule-the-world-not-rules-and-law%E2%80%9D-confucius/
--
IMO, Trump was the last "selected president/CEO". America the corporation officially died March 13, 2020 when we went into Medical Martial Law. The Delta Force variant is rolling out now as part of the One World Order great reset. Jesuit Joe is playing his role to keep the population pacified as they move forward with their scheme. I am exposing the scripted TV programming to show you how they use lesser magic to cast spells on their audiences 24/7/365.
4,021 views Jul 9, 2021
Shaking My Head Productions
8.95K subscribers
https://youtu.be/pBVe1mc1Q7g
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pBVe1mc1Q7g
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSuj_8zaUn4FwvSAPO8m8iw
Keywords
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