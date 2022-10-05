CALL TO ACTION!!!! Brian D. Hill's CALL TO ACTION to END CHILD PORN FRAME UPS BY FEDS (October 5, 2022)

https://justiceforuswgo.wordpress.com/frameup

Brian D. Hill, formerly of USWGO Alternative News is making this peaceful CALL TO ACTION on October 4/5, 2022, on stopping the United States of America from framing any more patriots, alternative news-people, and activists with child pornography. The Federal Government must stop framing/setting people up with child porn. Brian wants everyone to tell their stories, blow the whistle, and stop the Communist Obama Administration from framing any more American patriots with child porn. CHILD PORN IS A WEAPON, A VIOLENT WEAPON OF WAR. Child Porn is a weapon by the communists to plant on anybody they want.