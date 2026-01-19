BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
🔥 Fire hotspots, Penco Chile - fire set by Israeli tourists again
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1344 followers
1
65 views • 2 days ago

🔥 “The fire hotspots have reignited again...”

Recording from Penco, Chile, where wildfires have killed at least 14 and destroyed hundreds of homes.

Witnesses say Israeli “tourists” are behind the blaze, just as they were in Argentina.

Adding:

🔥 Chile | Satellite View 18 Jan 2026

Satellite imagery shows a massive smoke plume from ongoing wildfires along Chile’s central–southern coast, with fires burning near Penco and surrounding areas.

The scale of the smoke visible offshore shows the intensity of the fires as thousands of homes remain at risk and emergency crews continue containment efforts.

The fires come amid heightened regional sensitivity after recent, separate incidents in Argentina and Chile involving Israeli nationals accused of starting fires.

Adding:

NEW SUBSTACK — FULL INVESTIGATION

Unmasking the Flames: Israel’s Shadow Over Patagonia and Milei’s Betrayal of Argentina

Conspiracy or reality?

As Patagonia burns, disturbing patterns emerge:

🔸️Fire agencies gutted under Milei’s chainsaw austerity

🔸️Post-burn land protections quietly weakened for “development”

🔸️Zionist-linked tycoons acquiring vast estates, some with private security

🔸️Strategic water agreements tied to Mekorot

🔸️Star of David construction markers appearing deep in the wilderness

🔸️Netanyahu reviewing Patagonia maps alongside Milei

🔸️And the once-dismissed Plan Andinia starting to look less like myth — and more like a blueprint

With the south left defenseless, the fires don’t just destroy land. They clear the way.

Sovereignty erodes. Locals pay the price.

Coincidence — or coordinated?

Read the full deep dive on Substack:

➡️Unmasking the Flames: Israel’s Shadow Over Patagonia (https://ddgeopolitics.substack.com/p/unmasking-the-flames-israels-shadow?r=2k2821&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&triedRedirect=true)



Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
