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An Attack with High Precision Weapons, on the DRG of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, carrying out Reconnaissance & Search OPS on Four military off-road Vehicles manufactured by the US. 031922
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154 views • March 19, 2022
The video shows an attack on the DRG of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, carrying out reconnaissance and search operations on four military off-road vehicles manufactured by the United States. After being hit by high-precision missile weapons, the group was destroyed.
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