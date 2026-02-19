MMR vaccine has killed 2600% more children than measles, says Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH on "Brannon Howse Live" on Feb 17, 2026 said:

"We did find the MMR and MMRV vaccines have been linked to 2,600% more deaths than measles infection since 1995."

[MMR = measles, mumps, rubella vaccine]

[MMRV = measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella (chickenpox) vaccine]

"So for the past 30 years, the MMR shots have been killing more children — far more children — than measles has."

"We identified... hundreds of infants and toddlers that died after these shots, often from SIDS — sudden infant death syndrome — cardiac arrest, seizures, encephalitis [inflammation of the brain]."

"It's... killing some of these children."

"The majority died within two (2) weeks after the shot."

"40% died within one (1) week."

"Most of these deaths occurred ages 1- to 1.5- [years], right when they get the MMR shots usually."

"25% of these deaths were classified as sudden infant death syndrome [SIDS]."

"So these shots are killing the babies in their sleep."

"It's unequivocal that these shots are deadly."

"The MMR and MMRV shots should not be given anymore."

__

The study Nicolas talks about is posted here:

https://zenodo.org/records/18671462

__

The full interview is posted here:

(It starts at about 43 minutes.)

https://rumble.com/v75wlas-china-preparing-for-war-illegal-cdl-drivers-and-the-great-taking-gordon-cha.html

