BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

MMR vaccine has killed 2600% more children than measles, says Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10166 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
361 views • 24 hours ago

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH on "Brannon Howse Live" on Feb 17, 2026 said:

"We did find the MMR and MMRV vaccines have been linked to 2,600% more deaths than measles infection since 1995."

[MMR = measles, mumps, rubella vaccine]

[MMRV = measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella (chickenpox) vaccine]

"So for the past 30 years, the MMR shots have been killing more children — far more children — than measles has."

"We identified... hundreds of infants and toddlers that died after these shots, often from SIDS — sudden infant death syndrome — cardiac arrest, seizures, encephalitis [inflammation of the brain]."

"It's... killing some of these children."

"The majority died within two (2) weeks after the shot."

"40% died within one (1) week."

"Most of these deaths occurred ages 1- to 1.5- [years], right when they get the MMR shots usually."

"25% of these deaths were classified as sudden infant death syndrome [SIDS]."

"So these shots are killing the babies in their sleep."

"It's unequivocal that these shots are deadly."

"The MMR and MMRV shots should not be given anymore."

__

The study Nicolas talks about is posted here:

https://zenodo.org/records/18671462

__

The full interview is posted here:

(It starts at about 43 minutes.)

https://rumble.com/v75wlas-china-preparing-for-war-illegal-cdl-drivers-and-the-great-taking-gordon-cha.html

------------------

Mirrored - Fat News

------------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
measlesdeathsmmr vaccinenicolas hulscher mph
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
A pillar of drug safety crumbles: FDA drops two-study rule

A pillar of drug safety crumbles: FDA drops two-study rule

Willow Tohi
Top 12 low-carb vegetable options that maximize phytonutrient absorption

Top 12 low-carb vegetable options that maximize phytonutrient absorption

Lance D Johnson
Invisible Storm: The silent war on your air, food and freedom — and how to fight back

Invisible Storm: The silent war on your air, food and freedom — and how to fight back

Belle Carter
Coffee&#8217;s health boost: The antioxidants that make your daily cup a longevity elixir

Coffee’s health boost: The antioxidants that make your daily cup a longevity elixir

Belle Carter
The hidden dangers of fruit juice: Why your &#8220;healthy&#8221; drink may be harming you

The hidden dangers of fruit juice: Why your “healthy” drink may be harming you

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Dark chocolate: The bittersweet truth about its health effects

Dark chocolate: The bittersweet truth about its health effects

Patrick Lewis
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy