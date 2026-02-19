MMR vaccine has killed 2600% more children than measles, says Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH on "Brannon Howse Live" on Feb 17, 2026 said:
"We did find the MMR and MMRV vaccines have been linked to 2,600% more deaths than measles infection since 1995."
[MMR = measles, mumps, rubella vaccine]
[MMRV = measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella (chickenpox) vaccine]
"So for the past 30 years, the MMR shots have been killing more children — far more children — than measles has."
"We identified... hundreds of infants and toddlers that died after these shots, often from SIDS — sudden infant death syndrome — cardiac arrest, seizures, encephalitis [inflammation of the brain]."
"It's... killing some of these children."
"The majority died within two (2) weeks after the shot."
"40% died within one (1) week."
"Most of these deaths occurred ages 1- to 1.5- [years], right when they get the MMR shots usually."
"25% of these deaths were classified as sudden infant death syndrome [SIDS]."
"So these shots are killing the babies in their sleep."
"It's unequivocal that these shots are deadly."
"The MMR and MMRV shots should not be given anymore."
The study Nicolas talks about is posted here:
https://zenodo.org/records/18671462
The full interview is posted here:
(It starts at about 43 minutes.)
https://rumble.com/v75wlas-china-preparing-for-war-illegal-cdl-drivers-and-the-great-taking-gordon-cha.html
