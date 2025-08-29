BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BIG WINS FOR HEALTH FREEDOM IN TEXAS
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
5777 followers
55 views • 1 day ago

Jackie Schlegel, Founder and Executive Director of Texans for Medical Freedom, shares her latest victory, the signing of the MAHA bill alongside Texas Governor Abbott, and highlights a landmark legislative session that delivered ten major wins, from holding vaccine manufacturers accountable for injuries to ensuring clean, healthy school lunches. Plus, discover how you can support these critical efforts at the upcoming annual Grassroots Event Gala.

Keywords
newsdelbigtreethehighwire
