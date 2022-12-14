CrossTalk News: Globalists & Bill Gates Plan GLOBAL GENOCIDE

Cross Talk News





December 13, 2022





Today on CrosssTalk News, Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke detail the latest Event 201 plan by the elite to kill children through a new pandemic. Bill Gates is leading the “Catastrophic Contagion” plot, surprise surprise, and they plan to raise an army of enforcers to bring it to fruition. Also, we discuss Florida’s move to investigate the death shots and the sudden death of healthy teens.





Dark times ahead, but the fight has only just begun. Protect your wealth, BUY GOLD: https://link.goldco.com/CrossTalkNews





Call: 855-966-5722 today to get your FREE IRS Loophole Kit. and my friends at Goldco will give you up to 10% in FREE Silver with a qualified account.





Buy high quality freeze dried food through Heavens Harvest, use promo code “Shortage” to get 10% off

https://HeavensHarvest.com





Follow us on Telegram!

Edward Szall: https://t.me/edwardrszall





Lauren Witzke: https://t.me/LaurenWitzkeOfficial





Tune into other episodes of CrossTalk at http://CrossTalkNews.com!

Watch “Died Suddenly”

https://rumble.com/v1wac7i-world-premier-died-suddenly.html





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v20iq8u-crosstalk-news-globalists-and-bill-gates-plan-global-genocide.html



