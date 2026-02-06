Iran’s FM, Araghchi, on Iran-US talks in Muscat, Oman:

After 8 turbulent months—during which we went through a war and all the other issues—resuming a process of dialogue is not simple.

The deep mistrust that has developed during this period, on top of previous mistrust, is a serious challenge facing the negotiations.

First, we must overcome this prevailing atmosphere of distrust. Only then can we design a new framework for dialogue that, so to speak, is capable of securing the interests of the Iranian people.

Today, some constructive discussions took place in this regard. The views of both sides were heard, and it was agreed that the talks would continue.

My assessment is that if this same approach and perspective continue on the part of the other side, we may be able, in future sessions, to reach an agreed framework for these negotiations and for the issues under discussion.

However, I do not want to make any judgments at this stage.

In my view, it was a good start and could lead to a positive continuation, but that will depend on the other side, and of course on decision-making in Tehran as well.

Adding, the Cherry on top:

US imposes fresh new sanctions on Iran’s oil trade, 2 hours after US-Iran talks conclude in Muscat.

So much for showing signs of “goodwill” despite the sanctions being effectively useless.





@FotrosResistancee